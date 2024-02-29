InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IHG. Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG opened at $109.51 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

