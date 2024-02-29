International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper
International Paper Price Performance
IP stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.99.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Paper
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Trading Halts Explained
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.