International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

