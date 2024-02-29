Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $386.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $392.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,375,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,247,477,000 after purchasing an additional 507,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

