Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Trading Down 1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.48. 17,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 30,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

