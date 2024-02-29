Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.63% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $34,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PDN stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

