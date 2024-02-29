Invesco Ltd. Acquires 171,490 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of AppLovin worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 522,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,840 shares of company stock valued at $24,736,395 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

