Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,763,443 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Lucid Group worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

