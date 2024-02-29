Invesco Ltd. Acquires 24,230 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 440.00%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

