Invesco Ltd. Acquires 582,795 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Mueller Water Products worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,644. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

MWA opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.