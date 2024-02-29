Invesco Ltd. Acquires 65,841 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $961.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

