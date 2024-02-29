Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 624,861 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,024,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.87% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

