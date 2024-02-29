Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $34,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMG opened at $156.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

