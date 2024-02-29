Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Columbia Sportswear worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,271,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

