Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.48% of Northwest Natural worth $34,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

