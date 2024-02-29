Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of Clearwater Analytics worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -177.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

