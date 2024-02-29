Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.19% of Oceaneering International worth $30,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $265,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after buying an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 233.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $30,757,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.