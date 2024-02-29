Invesco Ltd. Buys 838,257 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $34,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,302,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 795,848 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 649,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 519,588 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

