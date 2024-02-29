Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.34% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $34,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 306,985 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

