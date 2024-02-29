Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.68% of Ultra Clean worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

