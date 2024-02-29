Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Cytokinetics worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.