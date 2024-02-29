Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.63% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 76.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

