Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of TD SYNNEX worth $34,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $102.80 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

