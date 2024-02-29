Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 105.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

