Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.58% of Eventbrite worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of EB opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.60. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

