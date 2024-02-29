Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $31,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $72.11 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

