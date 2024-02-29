Invesco Ltd. Has $30.30 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $30,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.