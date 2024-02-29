Invesco Ltd. Has $30.68 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Genworth Financial worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

