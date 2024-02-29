Invesco Ltd. Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Lumen Technologies worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.