Invesco Ltd. Has $32.77 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

