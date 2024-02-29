Invesco Ltd. Has $33.41 Million Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.19% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,863 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 336,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 334,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

