Invesco Ltd. Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of THOR Industries worth $33,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.