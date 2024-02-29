Invesco Ltd. Has $33.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Lithia Motors worth $33,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

