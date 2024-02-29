Invesco Ltd. Has $34.08 Million Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.01% of Hudbay Minerals worth $34,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

