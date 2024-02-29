Invesco Ltd. Has $35.72 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.58% of Addus HomeCare worth $35,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.