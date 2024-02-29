Invesco Ltd. Has $35.80 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.94% of Ichor worth $35,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

