Invesco Ltd. Has $35.93 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.43% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $35,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.82 million, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUS

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.