Invesco Ltd. Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $113.03 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

