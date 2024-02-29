Invesco Ltd. Has $36.88 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABG stock opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

