Invesco Ltd. Has $36.90 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,899 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Cogent Communications worth $36,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,590 shares of company stock worth $2,667,502. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

