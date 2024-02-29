Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $32,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $1,307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,718 shares of company stock worth $21,138,439 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.