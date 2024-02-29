Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,153,615 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.31% of Revance Therapeutics worth $33,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.