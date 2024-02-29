Invesco Ltd. Purchases 183,763 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.36% of Steven Madden worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 584,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

