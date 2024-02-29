Invesco Ltd. Purchases 434,842 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Aramark worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aramark by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

