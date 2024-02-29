Invesco Ltd. Purchases 74,367 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of News worth $35,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of News by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

