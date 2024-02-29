Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 566,525 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 566,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,482,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXT opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

