Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Genpact worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

