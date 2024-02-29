Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of B2Gold worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.