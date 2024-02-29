Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,929.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,772 shares of company stock worth $738,503. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

