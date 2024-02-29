Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,676 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Light & Wonder worth $35,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

