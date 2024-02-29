Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 387,274 shares during the last quarter.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

